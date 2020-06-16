Parklife festival has announced the recipients of its Parklife Community Fund, which supports organisations dedicated to building local communities in Manchester.

The Community Fund is a collaboration between Parklife and Manchester, Bury and Rochdale councils. Priority is given to groups and projects that make use of parks and open spaces.

This year the Fund gave away £92,000 to all beneficiaries, which was raised from donations and ticket sales at Parklife 2019. It is now delivering the Micro Grants portion of the Fund, which allows local groups to apply for small amounts of funding – up to £500 – to help run community events and services.

The 51 recipients of Micro Grants include the Incredible Edible Community Orchard, Manchester & District Beekeepers, Prestwich Arts Festival, Heaton Park Primary School, Friends of Akrington Woods and many more. The full list of recipients can be viewed below.

Parklife 2020 would have taken place over the weekend of 13-14 June, but the event was cancelled earlier in the year due to Covid-19. It will return in June 2021.

_____

Heaton Park:

Incredible Edible Community Orchard, Incredible Edible Community Garden, Friends of Heaton Hall, Nest Theatre, Heaton Park Tramway, Manchester & District Beekeepers.

Bury:

The Fed, Bailey Street Bowling Association, Prestwich Cricket, Tennis, Bowling, Prestwich Clough Centenary, Albert Avenue Allotments, Seed Community Action, Simister Village Allotment Association, Prestwich Cinema, Creative Living Centre, Simister Village Community Association, Prestwich Methodist Youth Association, Prestwich Arts Festival, The Friendship Circle, Langley Allotment Holders Association, Prestwich Carnival, Incredible Edible Prestwich & District, Prestwich Shomrim Community Safety, St Margaret’s Church, Young Leaders, South Clough Allotment, Manchester Maccabi Community & Sports Club, St Mary’s CE Primary, Heaton Park Primary School, The Jewel Foundation, WHAG.

Manchester:

King David High School, Macmake Residents Association, Abraham Moss Community School, Blackley Home Educators.

Rochdale:

Friends of Akrington Woods.