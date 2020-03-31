Parklife has announced new dates for 2021, after cancelling its 2020 edition due to Covid-19.

The event will take place 12-13 June 2021. A statement on Parklife’s Facebook page said it hoped this would give fans “something to look forward to.”

It is currently not clear whether Parklife will try and keep many of the same acts for the lineup of 2021’s edition, but ticket-holders for this year have been given the option to roll their ticket over to next year.

Announcing the cancellation on Friday, a Parklife statement read: “We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has now become clear that its simply not possible for Parklife 2020 to go ahead.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and of course we’re really disappointed. We are working with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch to process your refund, or if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival.”

Artists on the bill for 2020 included Tyler The Creator, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Charli XCX and more.