One Industry One Voice (OIOV), the coalition of associations and businesses created to champion the events industry, has formed a strategic partnership with the Major Events Summit, an online meeting place for the sports and event community.

Up to 500 delegates are expected to attend the Major Events Summit on 2 December, which will bring together the industry to discuss overcoming the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to host safe and successful events. An audience made up of events professionals, trade suppliers and trade associations will hear leading speakers share their experiences of security, crowd management, contingency planning and event delivery. The conference, hosted by Major Events International, will consider lessons from events held during the pandemic and plans for the return of spectators.

The conference will be opened by Simon Hughes, chair of Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP) and lead on OIOV, with Rick Stainton, group executive director at Smyle and Founder of OIOV. They will outline their forthcoming #WeCreateExperiences campaign, targeted at the public and corporate buyers. It will convey the message that the UK is a global leader in staging safe events, showcasing the work of an industry which touches millions of lives, and educating people about the industry’s importance in generating employment and opportunities across the UK.

The campaign will set the scene for the return of live events in 2021, urging organisers and corporate decision makers to allocate budget now because events will add value to their business, and reassuring the public that the events they love to attend will be back and safe to attend as soon as a roadmap is agreed with the Government.

Stainton, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Major Events Summit. Our goal is to bring together the industry, to raise awareness of the great work it does and to campaign effectively for more than one million events professionals by speaking with one voice. We look forward to sharing our ideas at one of the biggest and most important conferences on the industry’s calendar.”

Andy Rice, chief operating officer of Major Events International, said: “Major Events International is delighted to be able to support the values and objectives of OIOV through our Major Events Summit. The events industry has, for too long, been terribly fragmented. It is great that despite the adversity we are all facing and, in fact perhaps because of it, the industry is coalescing under a single banner to work together to support one another, share ideas and best practice to help navigate this storm. OIOV is providing the clarion call. The Major Events Summit is pleased to provide a platform for amplification.”

Tickets are available here. Attendance is free for associations, event owners and government representatives whilst suppliers who have contributed to the One Industry One Voice campaign can claim a 50% discount.