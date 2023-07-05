Oak View Group (OVG) marked the final stage of roof construction at its 23,500-capacity Co-op Live Arena, ahead of its opening in April next year.

Set to be the UK’s largest indoor purpose-built live entertainment venue, the building saw the final roof beam fitted today, 5 July, with an audience of guests in attendance including partners, venue stakeholders, premium guests, as well as the construction and subcontractor team responsible for Co-op Live. Attendees were invited to sign the final acoustically treated roof cassette before it was lifted into place to top out the structure.

Led by a keynote speech from OVG CEO Tim Leiweke, the event included speeches from City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano; naming-rights partner Co-op director of marketing communications Amanda Jennings; and BAM Construct UK executive director James Wimpenny.

Speakers highlighted the positive impact that the arena is expected to have locally and nationally, noting that the construction alone has generated more than 3,350 jobs with a further 2,000 roles set to be filled ahead of the venue’s opening.

Leiweke said, “In the last decade, Manchester has slipped from a top three global concert market, and is now no longer even in the top ten. That is not a reflection of the music or audiences of Manchester, which are stronger than ever. It is a reflection on investment in cultural infrastructure.

“Co-op Live will put Manchester back where it deserves to be, as a global entertainment powerhouse.”

Co-op Live executive director and general manager Gary Roden said, “I have no doubt this venue is going to be one of the world’s best live entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to announce the iconic artists who will play our stage very soon.”

Once complete, Co-op Live will be located on the Etihad Campus which is also home to Manchester City FC, a founding member of the City Football Group who is partnering with OVG on the project.

Wimpenny said 80% of its construction orders for the project have been placed with local businesses in the North-West of England: “That’s almost £200 million of arena funding that has been spent within the local economy.”