The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) is hosting a virtual member meet up next week, allowing NOEA members’ to both network and discuss pressing topics within the events industry.

The event is open to members of NOEA and forms part of the organisation’s strategy to continue to convene its membership during the pandemic crisis. The event, which will take place 11 August, will be entirely virtual, with a series of chat rooms available for members to discuss specific topics, and a main plenary for general discussion.

The breakout session will be created to allow members to discuss their experiences, lessons learned throughout the pandemic and, more positively, hopes for the future. NOEA will also be offering specific expertise from within its membership for members requiring additional support within these sessions.

Finally, members will also be able to pick the mind of council members and the senior leadership at NOEA to gain further insight into government and industry liaison around the pandemic, the reopening of the sector, and any potential support specific to the events industry.

Tom Clements, President of the National Outdoor Events Association, commented: “These are uniquely challenging time for the events industry but everyone on the NOEA council wholeheartedly believes that by working together, we stand the best possible chance of securing this incredible industry for the future. Even though we can’t all meet in person, these Meet-Ups allow us to put our heads together, as a membership, and look in more detail at the continuing challenges we face.”