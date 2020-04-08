The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has partnered with UK supermarkets to support the #FeedtheNation campaign.

The campaign was launched to supply the huge rise in demand for ‘essential workers’ in the food supply chain. Supermarkets and other food retailers are urgently searching for workers, and the campaign encourages those from industries badly impacted by Covid-19 to sign up.

The campaign was set up by recruitment company Staffline Recruitment and training provider PeoplePlus.

The customer service and operational skills in events, travel and tourism roles are particularly useful in these fields, say the campaigns founders. #FeedtheNation offers candidates direct-to-interview opportunities or via a government-funded two-day orientation course.

Tom Clements, President, NOEA said: “A lot of the work we’ve been doing within the sector has been about trying to get event professionals, and their many skills, relocated to new jobs and briefs in vertical sectors. This is a fine initiative and allows the events community to support another industry, in a way that benefits everyone.”

PeoplePlus Group Managing Director, Simon Rouse said: “It’s only right that we provide every assistance for those whose jobs have been lost or are at risk through absolutely no fault of their own. At the same time, we have all seen the alarming pictures on our TV screens and social feeds of empty supermarket shelves, meaning that we have literally had to re-define of what we think of as ‘essential services’ in this time of national crisis.