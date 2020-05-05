The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) is supporting a cross-industry effort to petition Members of Parliament for more government support.

#EventsForTheFuture is looking for more urgent action to safeguard the future of businesses and livelihoods as the Covid-19 lockdown continues.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Association for British Theatre Technicians (ABTT), the Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA), Production Services Association (PSA), the Society Of London Theatres (SOLT), and UK Theatre, which together represent over 3,000 businesses and individuals.

Initially, the associations are asking anyone working in the industry to write to their local MP to campaign for further support from the Government. The main objectives for Government support are to: