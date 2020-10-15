A new music festival, One Out Festival, is launching in 2021.

The event will take place on 19 June 2021 at the 86-acre Apps Court Farm site in Surrey, outside London.

The lineup has a focus on house and disco, with a main stage for house and a Big Top for disco. Headliners include Roger Sanchez, Artwork and Paul Woolford.

Suppliers to the festival include:

Bars – Peppermint Bars

Audio – RSH Audio

Stage & Lighting – Wolf Lighting

Design – Pink Marmalade

Freddie Macgregor from One Out commented: “There is no right time to launch this year. We wanted to have our debut in 2020 but we have had to postpone like many other events across the globe. With us owning and operating the site, we have all of the capabilities to adapt to these unexpected times we are all facing. We’re a small family-run festival with a small team to back us, but we are very passionate about the industry. The One Out team has faith that next year will be fantastic.”