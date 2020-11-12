A new music festival, Go Live!, Is launching in Newcastle in 2021.

The event is organized by promoters Neil McBride, John Peacock and Richie Harrison, who run events company ‘Our Little Indie Night’ in Newcastle.

They have 20 years experience of staging live music events, and have staged DJ sets from artists including Tim Burgess of the Charlatans and Bez of the Happy Mondays.

The festival will take place at a location in Tynemouth which has not yet been disclosed, on the Easter weekend from 3-4 April 2021.

Funds raised from the festival will be donated to charity North East Homeless, which provides support for the homeless in the North East of England.

The lineup currently includes funk and soul outfit Smoove & Turrell, North Shields-based indie band Jango Flash (pictured) and folk-rockers Hector Gannet.

Co-organiser John Peacock commented: “North Tyneside needs a boost after a very difficult time responding to Coronavirus. Musicians in the region and tradespeople involved in the events economy have been largely unable to work or forced to diversify to make a living. We urge everyone to donate what they can to make this event truly special. We know we can rely on the people of the North East!

“Local bands have been starved of places to play, many venues have been forced to cancel gigs and in some cases close down altogether. The festival aims to help regenerate this local music economy. Go Live! will be the first accessible, affordable family-friendly event of this type in North Tyneside.

“We will work exclusively with a range of local suppliers to ensure revenue comes back into the area and they have a platform to sell their goods. We have secured an extremely popular local site which is perfect for an event of this nature.”