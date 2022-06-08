One Out festival is set to return to the 86-acre Apps Court Farm in Walton on Thames, Surrey, with a capacity increase of 3,000 and two new stages, following its launch edition last year.

The electronic music festival, which now has four stages and a capacity of 8,000, will take place on 18 June, headlined by DJs Eats Everything and Skream.

Festival director Freddie McGreggor said the first of the new stages, supplied by Bigabox Productions, is another convertible VW Stage in the VIP area that will feature a private bar offering and a revamped VIP area decked out in a disco-themed décor.

The second new addition is the Secret Stage within one of the marquees of the festival’s sponsors, Pink Marmalade, which will feature an “immersive gin garden” in the Apps Court forest.

McGreggor said, “One of the main pulls of the event is the fact there’s not many events of this style in this area in Surrey. We found that the from the feedback last year, people didn’t even know there was an event here before it started.”

McGreggor said while he has encountered supplier issues in terms of acquiring VIP toilets and staging, his team plans to expand the festival next year to two days and potentially make it a camping event with several more areas.

“We’re always looking to add new stages and music, which will be able to attract everyone.”