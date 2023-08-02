Promoter Great British Festivals has announced a new music and arts festival that will launch next July at Ashley Hall and Showground in Altrincham, Cheshire.

The Brit Fest Cheshire, expected to host around 30,000 attendees, will be a celebration of British culture, the arts, fashion, food and drink and classic cars.

Headline music acts for the festival include Scouting For Girls (pictured), Kim Wilde, Heather Small, The Feeling and Fleur East.

Attractions across the 100-acre site include a vintage fairground, white knuckle rides, free family cinema, woodcraft and whittling, artisan market, garden party, festival village green, wellness in the wild with yoga, as well as a chance to meet Team GB athletes and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

The Brit Fest Cheshire organisers Anthony and Edward Prophet said, “The appetite for once again coming together and celebrating has never been stronger, so we want to use this opportunity to gather and shine a spotlight on the amazing talent we have in this country.

“The event will have a strong charity and community focus, and we are working hard with partners to make sure the festival can be as carbon neutral as possible by developing an offsetting programme.”

The programme also features sets from Cast, Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Starsailor, Toploader, Reef, Dodgy, Lottery Winners, Hot Chocolate, Nik Kershaw, Paul Young, and Tunde Baiyewu from The Lighthouse Family.

The full programme and running order will be announced in the Autumn when tickets go on sale.