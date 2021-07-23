Members of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee will highlight the continued risk to the UK’s live events calendar before a live audience at Latitude Festival today, 23 July.

Appearing on the festival’s Listening Post stage at 11am, the MPs will discuss how they have put pressure on Government Ministers throughout the pandemic to address barriers facing the return of festivals. The panel event will be hosted by journalist Kevin Maguire and will explore the findings of the Committee’s report on the future of UK music festivals, including potential solutions to long-term concerns around drug safety and environmental sustainability of festivals.

The DCMS Committee’s recent report criticised the Government’s refusal to back insurance for events at risk of cancellation due to Covid-19 restrictions. It called on Ministers to provide a safety net for live events scheduled to take place this summer by introducing a time-limited insurance scheme. In the absence of such a scheme, it recommended Government extend its Events Research Programme to additional pilot events across the UK this summer.

In June, organisers confirmed that Latitude Festival will go ahead at full capacity as part of the Events Research Programme.

The Committee is also likely to discuss their recent report on the Economics of Music Streaming during the panel event.

DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP said, “We are pleased that the Government extending their pilot events programme means events such as Latitude can go ahead. However, the rest of our world-class festival sector is not out of the woods yet – and won’t be until they are covered against further pandemic-related disruption.

“Thousands of festival-goers, musicians and suppliers told us how important festivals are to them. We look forward to this special opportunity to connect with audiences and let them know what impact their views had when we put to Ministers the case for saving the summer festival season.”