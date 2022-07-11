Following social media footage appearing to show people climbing over fencing and pushing past security to gain access to the Wireless Festival at London’s Finsbury Park yesterday, 10 July, the Metropolitan Police has issued a statement.

Social media posts claim attendees were “forced to climb over fences to avoid be trampled”, while footage appears to show attendees forcing their way past security to gain access to the Festival Republic-promoted event.

The third day of the festival was headlined by Nicki Minaj, with temperatures reaching 30C .

The Metropolitan Police said, “A small number of people tried to get through an entrance to Wireless Festival while others were queueing.

“As a result of this, security staff put in place a brief hold on people being admitted to the event to ensure the safe flow of people into the site. This caused a large crowd to form in the area around the site.

“Officers assisted security staff with managing the crowd to keep people safe.

“We continue to work closely with the event organiser and other partners to prevent further disruption and we thank people attending for their patience, particularly in the hot weather.”

Live Nation-owned Festival Republic has not yet responded to requests for comment.