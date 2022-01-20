Manchester International Festival (MIF) has appointed Low Kee Hong as creative director.

Kee Hong is currently head of theatre, performing arts at the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority in Hong Kong where he is responsible for formulating the district’s artistic direction and strategies for contemporary performance, dramatic and theatre arts. Previous roles include artistic director and general manager of the Singapore Arts Festival and founding director and general manager of the Singapore Biennale.

Kee Hong will take up the position at MIF in April, and work alongside artistic director & CEO John McGrath to developing the artistic programme for MIF and The Factory – a new new cultural space that is due to open in Manchester next year.

MIF was attended by 3 million people last year, while the festival’s digital programme saw 1.2m join in online. Artists to perform included Damon Albarn and Arlo Parks.

McGrath said, “Kee Hong will join MIF in the year before we open The Factory and will be working with me and the curatorial team to develop an exciting range of new projects for the space. Equally importantly, he will be leading on the future programme for the Festival – re-imagining MIF for the years ahead in ways that connect both locally and globally.”

Kee Hong will also oversee the work of the creative engagement, curatorial and international departments as a member of MIF’s executive leadership team that consists of John McGrath, executive director & deputy chief executive Randel Bryan, venue director Sheena Wrigley and finance director Hannah Cork.