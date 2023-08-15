Lost Village Festival (cap. 18,000) has announced a new multi-brand experiential partnership deal with Moët Hennessy UK, encompassing custom-designed areas at the event.

The partnership, which builds on pilot activities in previous editions, will see the brand work with Lost Village’s directors and its in-house creative team on branded areas at the festival. The areas include: Chandon Garden Spritz ‘The Orangery’; Belvedere Greenhouse; Cloudy Bay; Château Galoupet; and Whispering Angel and Hennessy.

The festival, which takes place from 24-27 August, will feature a lineup of artists including Bonobo, Four Tet, Róisín Murphy and Peggy Gou.

Lost Village co-founder Jay Jameson said, “Our partnership with Moët Hennessy brings together two organisations that not only understand the power of creativity – but are equally passionate about delivering high-quality, memorable and unique experiences. Detail and nuance is everything on projects like this.”

Lost Village co-founder Andy George said, “We’re constantly seeking ways to elevate customer experience and are delighted to work with Moët Hennessy to offer these unique additions to the show integrating the brands and their own unique stories into the DNA of Lost Village.”