L’oscar London has announced that it has appointed The AOK Events Group as a private sales agent for the newly-launched The Baptist, a private events space within the hotel.

L’oscar London is inspired by poet Oscar Wilde and his personal style, and is the first Jacques Garcia-designed hotel in London. The Baptist is the largest of the three event rooms at the hotel and can accommodate events for up to 150 people, set within the building’s double height Grade II Listed chapel.

L’oscar’s general manager, Michel Voight, said: “The AOK Events Group have been appointed by L’oscar London to act as their dedicated sales partner for private events. We are delighted that The AOK Events Group will continue to support our Meeting and Events department again in 2020. A natural choice for us as the company is so professional and placed a significant amount of private events business here at L’oscar London already. We are looking forward to a great year ahead working with everybody at The AOK Events Group.”

The AOK Events Group CEO, Alex Hewitt, said: “We are delighted to exclusively represent L’oscar London for all private events. This appointment is testament to The AOK Events Group’s expertise and client service. Our 45 strong team is dedicated to delivering excellent events and we look forward to bringing those qualities to L’oscar London.”