UK prime minister Liz Truss has named Michelle Donelan (pictured) as the new culture secretary.

Donelan takes up the role as head of the wide-ranging Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DMCS). She is the 11th culture secretary in 11 years, succeeding Nadine Dorries.

Donelan used to work in marketing and including as international communications manager for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She was also a senior marketing executive at Sky and her past employers include Marie Claire.

Her parliamentary career saw her serve as the shortest serving cabinet member in British history when she was briefly promoted to education secretary by Boris Johnson amidst a wave of resignations in July, then stepped down just two days later.

Donelan has been an MP since 2015 and was minister for higher education from 15 September 2021 to July 2022. She was government whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) from 29 July 2019 to 13 February 2020.