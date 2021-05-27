Live Nation has partnered with online used car marketplace Cinch, which will become the headline sponsor of five of its festivals including Latitude, whose line-up was announced today.

The multi-year deal will see Cinch become the official headline sponsor across five festivals including Latitude, Creamfields, TRNSMT, Isle of Wight Festival and Edinburgh Summer Sessions. The partnership marks the first time one brand has headlined across five Live Nation UK festivals.

Cinch, which has previously partnered with Tottenham Hotspur, Northampton Saints, the LTA and the ECB, said it will use a specially erected viewing platform offering a bird’s eye view of the festivals. It will also share highlights and behind the scenes footage from its social media channels.

Live Nation UK president of marketing partnerships Jim Campling said, “We’re going to see a tremendous boom in domestic travel this summer and we’re all ready to hit the road again to create new memories together. Whether it’s getting to and from festivals, exploring a new part of the country or finding a new way to commute, cinch can provide our fans with a revitalised sense of independence and exploration via car ownership.”

Live Nation’s Latitude Festival will feature headliners including Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Alice and Chemical Brothers. Run by Festival Republic, it is due to take place at Henham Park, Suffolk, from 22-25 July with a 40,000 capacity. Other artists announced include Kaiser Chiefs, Rudimental, Hot Chip and Fontaines D.C.