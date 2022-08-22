Live music industry umbrella organisation LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) is to host a live music industry award ceremony with the aim of recognising “world-leading” UK business talent.

A federation of 14 live events industry associations, including the Association of Independent Festivals, Concert Promoters Association, National Arenas Association and Production Services Association, LIVE will stage the award ceremony on 13 December at The Brewery in London.

Judged by a panel of industry professionals, the LIVE Awards will be presented in front of an invited industry audience. Applications are open now and will run to 30 September.

LIVE CEO Jon Collins said, “The awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise our world-leading talent and bring all corners of the industry together, while doing what we do best – throwing a fantastic party.”

Live Nation UK & Ireland chairman Denis Desmond said, “Live Nation is delighted to support these awards. Live is vital to artists and musicians and creates a vibrant economy in which thousands of jobs are supported. It’s the right time to celebrate the best in our sector.”

Chair of the NAA and Royal Albert Hall artistic director Lucy Noble said, “The inaugural LIVE Awards will be a welcome and valued addition to the industry calendar, providing an opportunity to celebrate those who have worked incredibly hard during the last few most challenging years for our industry. It will be fantastic to end the year with a celebration of our world class industry.”

The categories include: