Lionel Richie has cancelled his rescheduled UK and European summer tour, including his slot at Isle of Wight Festival over Covid-19 concerns.

His headline slots at the Eden Project and Cambridge Club Festival in June have also been pulled, as well as various other dates as part of his Hello! Hits tour.

He was also scheduled to perform at venues such as Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment, Cardiff Castle, Dublin’s St Annes Park and Hampton Court Palace.

He had been due to perform at the 2020 edition of Isle of Wight Festival before it was cancelled due to Covid-19 and was then unable to perform at last year’s edition.

Richie said on Twitter, “As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer. The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely.”