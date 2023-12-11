Levy UK + Ireland, the sports and hospitality division of Compass Group UK and Ireland has launched Levy Merchandising.

Best known as a leading food and beverage provider that works at many of the UK’s leading stadia and arena venues, Levy said the decision to enter the merchandising market aligns with the company’s wider vision to create memorable experiences and engage with fans on a broader scale.

It said Levy Merchandising will design and manufacture a wide range of sportswear from technical products through to non-technical fanwear. The company will also produce a range of souvenirs and accessories.

A former executive at sports apparel giant Fanatics before spending more than four years at Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, most recently as general manager for Commercial Operations, Vinny Clark, has been brought in to head up Levy Merchandising.

Clark said, “Levy UK + Ireland has built a reputation for excellence, quality, and innovation, so I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting new chapter. The Levy Merchandising arm will build on the legendary experiences Levy has provided over decades in the food, drink, and hospitality arenas.

“Our aim is simple – to make the lives of our partners easier, to bring the best product to market for fans to enjoy, to offer better and fairer commercial frameworks to rights holders and all whilst protecting the interests of partner fans, our people, and our planet. Taking Levy best practice and utilising tech, innovation, and data insights from within the Group, we are ready to change the game.”

Levy UK + Ireland MD Jon Davies, Managing Director added, “The expansion into merchandising represents a natural progression for Levy UK + Ireland. We are trusted in the sporting world and will take learnings from our successful F&B portfolio to enhance the service within the merchandise sector.

“Transferring our key values around People, Planet and Product, Levy Merchandising offers a unique proposition that puts our partners and fans first. As with everything we do, we are committed to incorporating sustainable practices, aligning with our broader environmental responsibility goals.”