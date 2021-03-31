Events agency and consultancy Legacy Events is set to launch a new marketplace aimed at connecting clients and helping the industry “restart sustainably”.

The marketplace, launching with a free-to-attend online event on 13 April, will be targeted at organisers who wish to deliver sustainable events.

The platform will help organisers book entertainers and other suppliers for their events. It will also offer guidance on how to make them more engaging and include a range of products and services that will simplify booking sustainable events.

Legacy Events said it aims to solve two problems: “making the event organising process easy and hassle-free”, while also “increasing awareness of the environmental and social impact of events.”

The company also cited cost implications, a lack of time to make changes and an inability of contractors to deliver sustainable options as the main barriers for preventing event organisers from hosting sustainable events.

Legacy founder and managing director Abena Poku-Awuah (pictured) said, “This one-of-a-kind platform connects event organisers to products and services that reduce their environmental impact and contribute to positive social change.

“It offers a clear way through the jumble for those who want to make a difference but who do not have the time or expertise to source a sustainable solution themselves.

“Now more than ever, sustainability is a mainstream issue and increasingly under scrutiny in the events industry and attendees are looking to events to lead the way on this more and more.”