The application portal for grants from the Arts Council England administered £500 million Culture Recovery Fund, for which festivals are eligible, closes today (4 September) at noon.

Part of the Government’s £1.57 billion package to support the culture and heritage sector, the £500 million Recovery Fund is for cultural organisations, including those working in music, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Grants ranging from £50,000 to £3 million are available to profit and not-for-profit cultural organisations based in England.

According to Paul Reed, chief executive of the Associations of Independent Festivals, around 50% of the organisation’s members have applied for a grant.