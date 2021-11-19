Some 925 events companies, suppliers, venues and cultural organisations are to benefit from a share of the £107m from the additional £300m announced by the chancellor at March’s budget for the Culture Recovery Fund, bringing the total support package to close to £2bn.

Among the many festivals to benefit are WOMAD (£217,336), Y Not Festival (£400,000), Towersey Festival (£80,000), Valley Fest (£97,422) Shambala Festival owner Kamble Events (£190,000), Deer Shed Festival (£119,708) and the creators of Glastonbury Festival’s Arcadia zone (£117,810)

Tokyo Industries, owner of Manchester venues including FAC251 – Factory Manchester, Gorilla and The Deaf Institute was awarded nearly £129,000, while other venue recipients include Portsmouth’s The Wedgewood Rooms (£90,000), Hackney’s Village Underground (£305,000) and Islington Assembly Hall (£109,000).

Among the suppliers to benefit from the Arts Council England-administered fund are Vans For Bands (£61,000) and A&J Big Tops (£372,600).

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said, “Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”