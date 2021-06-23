Following New York City’s Madison Square Garden hosting 20,000 vaccinated people for a Foo Fighters gig on Sunday, 20 June, Los Angeles venue The Forum will also re-open at a full 18,000-capacity for the first time in 16 months when Dave Grohl’s band perform there next month.

The Inglewood, California, venue, which is also owned by The Madison Square Garden Company, has undergone upgrades and implemented new policies and procedures ahead of the gig on 17 July, including a fully cashless system with cash-to-card machines on site.

Guests will need to prove a full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of an event, while the LA County Health Department recommended that guests wear a face covering when possible while in public spaces and guests will be encouraged to use mobile ticketing and concessions.

The venue has announced a number of events this year, including a Bellator mixed martial arts event on 31 July, followed by Harry Styles gigs.

Following the three-hour Foo Fighters show, Madison Square Garden is planning to host several other full capacity events this year, including The Eagles on 22 and 24 August.