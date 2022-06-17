Music industry sustainability group Julie’s Bicycle is to host the second edition of its summit event We Make Tomorrow, which will take place at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in October.

The full-day summit is supported through Arts Council England’s Environmental Responsibility Programme and is centred around “climate, leadership and justice”.

This year’s summit will take place on 13 October at Birmingham Repertory Theatre and online from 10am – 6.30pm. Ahead of the COP27 climate talks in November, the event will include conversations on subjects such as community-led practice and place-making, funding climate justice, legacy building and creative responses to global climate impacts.

Confirmed collaborators include Chilean poet and artist Cecilia Vicuña; social justice creatives MAIA; neighbourhood economics lab Civic Square; Craftivist Collective; Culture Declares Emergency; the Happy Museum; National Museum Director’s Council; LIVE Green; and Theatre Green Book.

The full programme and speaker line-up for We Make Tomorrow 2022 is to be announced in the coming weeks.