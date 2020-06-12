The Isle of Wight Festival has announced its line-up for 2021, which will include Lionel Richie, Jess Glynne and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The festival will take place from 17-20 June 2021, with tickets going on sale from Monday. The festivals 2020 edition, which was cancelled in March, would have taken place this weekend.

John Giddings, of The Isle of Wight Festival, said: “We should be watching some fantastic performances in a field together this weekend, but sadly it was not to be. We’re thrilled that we will welcome most of the artists booked for 2020, plus a few special additions, to next year’s festival. We’re excited to get planning and will work within advised guidelines to ensure the safety of the audience, artists and staff on site – come on down!”

2020 names joining the 2021 festival are Friday headliners Lionel Richie and Lewis Capaldi; Saturday headliners Snow Patrol and Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra presents Ibiza Classics conducted by Jules Buckley ft. Maxi Jazz of Faithless; and Sunday’s headliner Duran Duran, who will close the festival.

New to the bill are The Script, Jess Glynne, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mavis Staples, The Snuts and The Alarm.