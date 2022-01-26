Electronic music and arts conference AVA London will return to Printworks for its fifth edition on 18 March, featuring more than 40 artists and speakers from organisations such as the NTIA, PRS for Music and A Greener Festival.

Electronic music publication DJ Mag will host a panel on the future of UK Nightlife with speakers including NTIA CEO Michael Kill, Bristol Night Time Advisor Carly Heath and DJ Raj Chaudhuri (Living Proof). Speakers are due to discuss the challenges facing nightlife in the UK and how to create a “stable, safe and more diverse space” at clubs, festivals and other live events.

Collection society PRS for Music will host a talk on going full time in electronic music, while publisher Sentric Electronic will host a session on licensing and online music platform Resident Advisor will host the RA Exchange Live.

AFEM (Association for Electronic Music) will host a panel themed on sustainability, moderated by Silvia Montello (Remarqabl), featuring A Greener Festival’s Claire O’Neil, Chris Goss (Hospital Records), Will Hutton (Beggars Group) and Samantha Togni (Boudica).

In a keynote interview, This Is Music Ltd co-founder Oli Isaacs, Solar Management senior artist manager Tom Deffee, and strategist and publicist Georgia Tagliett will discuss artist and music management in 2022.

Also among the lineup is Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and DJs Carl Cox and Jamz Supernova.