Major Events International (MEI) have announced the 3rd annual International Federations Summit.

MEI has also confirmed that a representative from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be speaking at the event. They will be joining the Briefing by Non-Profit International Associations and will offer insight into the world of major sporting events.

The MEI summit portfolio consists of 20 already confirmed federations, including representatives from the governing bodies of: Hockey; Archery; Skiing; Rowing; Sailing; Table Tennis; Volleyball; Squash; Cycling; Canoeing; Skating; Muaythai; Basketball; Teqball; Modern Pentathlon; Judo; and F1, which have attracted representatives from host cities such as Budapest and The Hague.

The summit aims to bring together professionals from across the major sporting events industry to discuss best practice and solutions around event delivery, fan engagement, safety and security of crowded places and much more at a global scale.

The event will offer roundtables and informal presentations, which aims to allow Federations to share upcoming plans, provide an overview of event dates and discuss challenges faced, and to let suppliers to outline their expertise and propose a variety of solutions and best practice.

The International Federations Summit will take place from 12-13 February, in Lausanne, Switzerland.