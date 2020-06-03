Boomtown’s Creative Director Lak Mitchell says the festival is using the current downtime to dig deeper into its brand of immersive storytelling.

Lak Mitchell is Creative Director at Boomtown, an independently-owned festival that has now become one of the largest in the UK. In 2019 Boomtown had a license approved to hold 77,000-capacity events, but its August 2020 edition was recently cancelled due to Covid-19.

What is the lead time on building a festival like Boomtown?

We spend over a year building the festival, every time. It’s so complex, far beyond what you’d imagine a standard festival setup to be.

We’ve probably entered into a lot more debt than any other festival, because of how many staff we have working on it. That includes the actors and everyone else on the creative side. I don’t know any other festival that has staff year-round like that, but it’s the nature of what we make.

What do you make of drive-in events that are taking place in 2020?

I haven’t really got the capacity to focus on drive-in events at the moment. I’m focused on reimagining and recreating parts of Boomtown for 2021. Actually, this down time is a bit of a

blessing. The festival has grown at such a rapid speed that we needed a chance to re-examine the company model.

We’ve got so many wonderful things at Boomtown, but we can’t do everything. We want to focus on things like the immersive, exploration experience which we’ve recently installed at the festival, and the layers of detail in the theatre that animates the streets. Right down to something like having a clue hidden on a door handle somewhere. All of the secret shows, the sideshows, the busking bands on the street corner, that’s what we want to double down on.

Are you concerned for the future of independent festivals?

Anyone who’s an independent festival just won’t have reserves to fall back on, and we’ve deposited out on quite a few contractors. They were in a position where if they gave the money back to us, they were going to fold. Boomtown also puts millions and millions into the local economy, and that will be noticed across so many independent businesses in the area.

The industry is going to change massively. We’re going to see the biggest recession we’ve had in many years. There’s going to be less money – artists fees, contractor fees are likely to come down, and they were quite competitive anyway. But everything will have to come down.

It’s a fine balance. I do worry for the smaller festivals. We’re lucky to have a really loyal fanbase, and the majority of our tickets were sold already. But if you were relying on those last few weeks of sales, this is it. Still, I think there will always be independent festivals coming through.

2020 feels a bit like a Boomtown plotline come to life. Will the pandemic influence the festival’s storyline?

Tell me about it. Our tagline this year was supposed to be “state of emergency”…

The ideas and the creativity that will come out of the Boomtown world with a five-month window of nothing is going to be absolutely wild, and completely off the scales really. We’ve got a huge creative team here that is already dreaming and visualising and redesigning. It’s really exciting.

