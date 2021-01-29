The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it aims to become climate positive by 2024 as well as reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

Aligning itself with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the IOC said it aims to offset more than 100% of its remaining carbon emissions, which is to be largely achieved through the UN-supported ‘Olympic Forest’, an initiative to combat desertification in Africa’s Sahel region.

The IOC, a carbon-neutral organisation, said all upcoming Olympic Games including Tokyo 2020 have committed to “showcasing sustainable solutions”, including hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, medals made of recycled mobile phones and podiums made of publicly donated plastic.

It also said all competition venues at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will aim to use 100% renewable energy, as well as using natural and low carbon emission refrigeration systems at most of the ice venues.

IOC president Thomas Bach said, “As the leader of the Olympic Movement, we have a responsibility and an opportunity to protect our climate. This ambitious target puts the IOC in line with the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and helps to advance action on climate change.”