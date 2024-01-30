The finalists have been announced for the 2024 International AGF Awards, featuring 27 events, venues and innovators from 12 countries.

AGF (A Greener Future) has presented nine sustainability categories, including power, water, food and travel, and the top accolade of the International Greener Festival Award 2024. The ceremony will be held on 27 February during the Green Events & Innovations Conference at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Finalists are selected from all AGF-certified Greener Events, Greener Festivals and Greener Arenas over the last year, with top scores across key sustainability criteria. Applicants undergo a detailed assessment, site visits, and analysis by AGF auditors.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said, “We’re very excited to be bringing the International AGF Awards back to GEI in February. It’s always great fun, and an honour to be able to highlight and celebrate organisations and individuals who are doing everything they can to make positive changes in the world. Huge congrats to all of the nominees.”

The full list of winners are:

INTERNATIONAL GREENER FESTIVAL AWARD

Boom Festival (PT)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

GREENER TRANSPORT AWARD

D as Fest (DE)

Fest (DE) Godiva Festival (UK)

Jardín de l as Delici as (ES)

Delici (ES) NorthSide (DK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

Rosendal Garden Party (SE)

We Love Green (FR)

CIRCULAR EVENT AWARD

(for reduced waste & resourcefulness)

Boom Festival (PT)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Love Saves the Day (UK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Northside (DK)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

COMMUNITY ACTION AWARD

American Express presents BST Hyde Park (UK)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Forwards (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Robin Hood Annual Benefit (US)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Sonidos Líquidos: Malv as ía Weekend Festival (ES)

GREENER CATERING AWARD

Boom Festival (PT)

Green Gathering (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

NorthSide (DK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

Valley Fest (UK)

We Love Green (FR)

PIED PIPER AWARD

(for Greener Communication)

Boom Festival (PT)

Forwards (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Green Man (UK)

Greenbelt Festival (UK)

I Land Sound (EE)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Sonidos Líquidos: Malv as ía Weekend Festival (ES)

GREENER POWER AWARD

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Camp Quirky (UK)

D as Fest (DE)

Fest (DE) Green Gathering (UK)

NorthSide (DK)

Øyafestivalen (NO)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

WATER AND SANITATION AWARD

American Express presents BST Hyde Park (UK)

Boom Festival (PT)

Cabaret Vert (FR)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Green Man (UK)

Paradise City Festival (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

GREENER INNOVATIONS AWARD