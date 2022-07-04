Saving Grace Events founder & director Rebecca Hartley, whose projects include launching the Tatton Park Pop Up Festival during the pandemic, provides an insight into what drives her as an events professional.

When was your first step into events and what led to it?

I organised my first event when I was seven years old – a surprise party for my parents, so it was always in me. However, my first professional event was 10 years ago when driven by a desire to do something for The Christie Charity, I organised a high-end charity ball in Cheshire.

What was your vision for Saving Grace Events?

My vision is for us to lead in creative solutions, be known for our seamless production and trusted for our transparency.

Why the name?

We hold our clients hands through the event journey from design concepts through to planning and delivering the event. Once a client has given us a brief they really don’t need to worry about anything, we take care of everything, hence we are their ’Saving Grace’.

You launched Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival during the pandemic, why?

In creating Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, we saw an opportunity to create an event that could still go ahead regardless of restrictions. People were really missing live events, live music, dancing and connecting with friends. The festival allowed people to do all of this in a covid-safe way without compromising on an amazing experience.

What has been the biggest challenge you have overcome?

Launching a festival during a pandemic. From getting investors to buy into the concept to meeting the new regulations, to setting up a venue essentially in the middle of park with no amenities, the whole experience was a massive learning curve for me and my team, but one we thrived on.

Who has inspired you most in the events industry?

There are lots of people in the industry that inspire me, all for different reasons, some for their creativity and some for the professionalism they bring to their businesses. I really admire Shaun Hinds CEO of Manchester Central, he is exceptionally professional and talented and really knows his stuff, but at the same time he’s very humble, approachable, and collaborative. In this way, his approach to business is very similar to mine.

If there was one thing you could change about the industry, what would it be?

I’d eliminate the word competition. There is plenty of work for everyone and the pandemic really showed us how we can come together as an industry and support one another.

What’s your ideal way to relax?

I am most relaxed when I’m on holiday in the sun and near, or on, the water. It’s pretty much the only way I ever truly switch off. Outside of this I love a nice spa with plenty of treatments.