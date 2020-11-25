Organisers of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) said the event will be online only next year.

Streamed live from 3-5 March, the event will include a keynote interview with veteran artist manager and former Ticketmaster chairman Irving Azoff.

ILMC head Greg Parmley said the conference will be open to non-members for the first time, with the aim of attracting a wider range of live music professionals: “It’s important that the whole industry is able to come together at such a pivotal time for the industry’s recovery.

“With that in mind, we’ve decided to open up ILMC to the wider live music family for the first time, ensuring as many delegates are possible are able to exchange ideas and benefit from each other’s expertise.”

The 33rd edition of ILMC 33 will involve an online version of the Arthur Awards, featuring new award categories including Unsung Heroes and Tour of the Decade that will be voted for live on the night. The ILMC Production Meeting (IPM) and Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) will both precede ILMC on 2 March.

Confirmed speakers include Tim Leiweke (Oak View Group), Bob Lefsetz (Lefsetz Letter), Emma Banks (CAA), Sam Kirby Yoh (UTA), Tony Goldring (WME), Tom Windish (Paradigm) and Phil Bowdery (Live Nation).