Event tech scale-up HeadBox, a platform for planning meetings and events, has launched a tool that allows bookers to make sustainable venue choices before they book a meeting or event.

The new tool, Journeys, available to HeadBox’s Business customers, is the first in the company’s suite of sustainable event solutions, HeadBox Zero.

While most solutions in the events industry measure an event’s impact after it has taken place, HeadBox instead helps companies with emissions reduction before an event is booked – when they are deciding on their venue and its location.

Up to 80% of carbon emissions for in-person events come from travel to and from the venue.

HeadBox Zero: Journeys allows event bookers to enter attendees’ travel details so they can compare the projected travel emissions for each venue option provided and quickly see which is the lowest.

HeadBox CEO Andrew Needham said, “HeadBox Zero will allow businesses to make greener choices to reduce emissions, measure their impact and make a real difference to their company’s journey to Net Zero.”