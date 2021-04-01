Event safety and security specialist Halo Solutions said it is breaking into the US market having secured a partnership with sports travel business Zimcode.

Halo Solutions’s offering includes the Halo System – an integrated mobile app for communications, incident, task and people management to connected workforce and processes in the one platform, as well as ticket scanning and radio technology.

Zimcode is the creator of a suite of technologies, including FanRunner and TeamRunner which create an integrated marketplace for sports events and team travel. Their platforms currently serve organisations, fans and athletes as they travel throughout the US and allow event directors to streamline their operations.

Zimcode co-founder & engineering VP David Anderson said, “Our goal is to eliminate the intimidating and daunting process of filing an incident in a private matter and to create a positive experience for all our partners’ members from teams and sports organisations to schools, religious institutions, events and businesses.”

Halo CEO and co-founder Lloyd Major said, “(Zimcode’s) established route to market, high profile client base and shared values make them a great choice to support our expansion into the USA.”

Zimcode CEO Ziad Tleimat added, “In a year of so many unknowns and challenges, we found solace in working with true professionals, in Lloyd Major and Greg Horsford [Halo COO].

“We have like-minded philosophies in how to make the event and sports world a safer environment for individuals and large audiences, while embracing the diversity of humankind.”