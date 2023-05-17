Greenbelt festival has launched a ‘pay-what-you-can’ pricing structure in a bid to battle the cost-of-living crisis.

The independent festival in Northamptonshire, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has replaced its usual tiered ticketing system with three price points for adults.

Tickets now start from £150 for adults in need of a subsidised ticket (Supported), £190 for a regular ticket (Standard) and £230 for a Supporter ticket that helps to pay it forward.

The new pay-what-you-can model has seen a drop in the standard ticket price from last year. Customers are now able to decide which option best suits them and can also spread the cost in interest-free instalments.

The festival has also launched the Open Festival free ticket scheme which will invite customers to nominate people who cannot afford a ticket but would like to attend the festival.

The event returns to Northamptonshire’s Boughton House from 24–27 August. The lineup includes Laura Mvula, Ezra Furman, Indigo Girls, Balaklava Blues, Grace Petrie and Duke Special.