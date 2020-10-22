Clean Up Britain, the national anti-litter and fly-tipping organisation, is launching the Green Champions Award in collaboration with four companies from the events industry.

Event Cup Solutions, FSG, Reconomy and Zero Waste Events are helping to stage the awards, which celebrate organisations which operate sustainably and educate their customers.

The Green Champions Award covers five specific areas:

Elimination of single use food and beverage packaging

Reduction of general waste and an increase in recycling levels

Reducing, capturing and recycling food waste

Consumer engagement to reduce littering and improve the provision of ‘binfrastructure’

A commitment to increase carbon literacy across the organisation

John Read,f of Clean Up Britain, said: “Quite simply, we’re asking – and helping – organisations to achieve the highest standards of environmental behaviour.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, we’re all even more aware of the fragile nature of our global eco-system. There is now an acute need for organisations and individuals alike to embrace more sustainable behaviour. In fact, many consumers are, increasingly, demanding it”.

Former Scotland rugby union international and campaign chairman of Clean Up Britain, Kenny Logan, said: “It seems evident that the social responsibility expectation of consumers has become more demanding and discerning. The corporate reputation of an organisation can, undoubtedly, be enhanced through transparent evidence of its sustainable environmental practices. That’s what the Green Champions Award helps deliver”.