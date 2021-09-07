The Government has published an outline of the scheme rules for its Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, which was announced on 4 August and led to the chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak sending a personal message of support to the Access All Areas’ readership.

The £750 million scheme offers cost indemnification if an event has to be cancelled, postponed, relocated or abandoned due to new UK Civil Authority restrictions in response to Covid-19. It will run to 30 September 2022 with a review point in Spring next year.

Cover will be available to purchase through participating insurers which include Arch, Beazley, Dale, Hiscox and Munich Re. Event operators can now contact the insurers to discuss their cover requirements.

All live events including music festivals, conferences and business events are eligible to purchase the cover, which will be available alongside standard commercial events insurance.

The scheme’s key features, as identified by the National Outdoor Events Association are:

It will cover live events that are open to the general public and are physically located in the UK. This includes live music events, festivals, sports events, trade shows and business events. Private events such as weddings and parties would not be covered.

In order to be eligible, event organisers must purchase the relevant cover from participating insurers within the scheme. Event organisers must also have or purchase a standard events cancellation policy (or a policy which includes event cancellation coverage) provided at least in part by a participating insurer – the cover backed by the scheme will not be offered on a standalone basis.

Premium is set at 5% of the total value of insured costs (plus Insurance Premium Tax).

Claims will be subject to an excess of 5% of the value of the insured costs or £1,000 (whichever is higher) per policy.

Event organisers can purchase cover up to the full cost of their event, irrespective of when those costs are incurred.

Cover must be purchased at least 8 weeks prior to the event taking place. This requirement will however not apply for the first 12 weeks of the scheme.

The government’s expectation is that participating insurers will pay no brokerage in connection with the scheme and no deductions for such brokerage will be made to any premiums paid by insurers to DCMS in connection with the scheme.

Further details of the scheme are available here.