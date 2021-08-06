Following the announcement that the Government will provide a £750m event cancellation insurance scheme for at least one year from September, Chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has sent a message to the hard working events professionals who make up Access All Areas’ readership.

He said, “The events sector is hugely important for the UK – bringing joy and happiness to countless people, supporting jobs and encouraging business, commerce and investment. And we have some of the best events in the world here in the UK.

“The live events sector is worth more than £70 billion annually to the economy and supports more than 700,000 jobs. From the large events companies, through to small businesses and the self-employed, whether working directly at the events, or in the supply chain, I’m really pleased that this scheme will help support those crucial jobs.

“I know the lack of the right kind of insurance was proving a problem, and I heard the call of Access All Areas readers who work day in and day out to get events up and running. The sector is filled with people who work their socks off to make our fantastic events the envy of the world, so as restrictions have lifted and the economy reopens, we moved quickly to put this scheme in place for you.

“I want to do everything I can to help you plan with confidence right through to next year, providing a boost to the economy and protecting livelihoods through our Plan for Jobs.”