The Government has updated its Events Guidance for Suppliers of Security, originally published in March last year.

The new 29 page guide, published by the Security Industry Authority (SIA) on 10 May 2022, is available here. The SIA is the regulator for the private security industry and reports to the Home Office.

It said the revised events guidance document was created to identify the roles at an event that may require an SIA licence, and help event operators understand the due diligence checks that should be made before, during and after an event.