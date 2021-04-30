Organisers of the Glastonbury Festival said its site, Worthy Farm in Pilton, will be branded Worthy Pastures and become a family-friendly campsite this summer.

The 147,000-capacity festival, which received a £900,000 grant in the second round of the Cultural recovery Fund was cancelled in January for a second consecutive year.

Glastonbury will stage a ticketed livestream event at the festival site in May. The five-hour global pay-per-view livestreamed event on Saturday 22 May, will be produced and promoted by Driift alongside BBC Studios Production.

In a statement Glastonbury organisers said, “With no festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you’ve never been able to before.

“Please note that Worthy Pastures is not a party venue: there will not be any live music, soundsystems will not be allowed and a noise curfew will be in place after 11pm. Instead, come for nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity.”