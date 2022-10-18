DAM Good Media’s live music discovery app Gigseekr partnered with multi-venue festival Wild Paths to offer this year’s event a fully-branded, “app takeover”.

The Norwich-wide festival kept fans informed of its conference and live music line-ups and scheduling with the Gigseekr app, as it hosted 90 bands across eight venues from 10-15 October.

The partnership with Gigseekr featured all of Wildpath’s content and allowed attendees to access the timetable of events across the five days.

Wild Paths organiser Ben Street (pictured right) said, “The App takeover has been brilliant and gave us a level of technology we would not have been able to afford ourselves. In particular the gig scheduler was so easy to use and meant our audience didn’t miss any of their favourite acts.”

Gigseekr’s customisable takeover app allows features to be added or removed depending on each festival’s requirements. The features include: festival schedule, venue capacity warnings, on stage now/next, a ‘clash’ planner, set time notifications and colour schemes.

Gigseekr chief relations officer Gavin Barnard (left) said, “We are extending this free ‘Festival Takeover’ service into 2023, to support the industry through these difficult times.

“Our focus is always on the users. The ‘takeover’ means we can give the festival a direct link to attendees, with ‘live’ information updates, as changes happen in the moment, also, making the app easy to use and navigate, without people having to sign up or see annoying adverts everywhere.”