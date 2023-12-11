Artist booking platform GigRealm has announced a collaboration with Uber that will see musicians offered free transport home after performing live at UK venues.

It said the initiative will enable the thousands of pubs, bars and other hospitality venues who currently use the GigRealm platform to provide free trips to the musicians who perform for their customers.

GigReam cited recent research, carried out by Nielsen IQ, that found that 78% of consumers are more likely to visit a pub, bar or similar venue if it offers live music. It said the new initiative with Uber has been created to ensure that artists, who often finish their performances late at night, are provided with safe transport home.

GigRealm was founded in 2016 by Tom Brady and AAA 30under30 member Reuben Narey. Brady said, “We are delighted to be working with Uber and applaud them for recognising the challenges musicians face, particularly when travelling to and from performances in new locations or late at night. By offering free Uber credits to acts that book shows through GigRelam, we aim to alleviate some of the logistical and financial burdens they encounter, ensuring hey can concentrate on what they do best – delivering outstanding live performances.

“This initiative is particularly crucial for supporting the safety of women and LGBTQIA+ entertainers, who may be more vulnerable late at night, especially in unfamiliar towns and cities. It also aids our venues and operators we work with, in building stronger relationships with their acts by offering free credits that don’t add to their overheads and costs.”