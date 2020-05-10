Germany’s national government and the 16 Länder states have agreed that ‘Messen’ (exhibitions) are now on the list of activities that are explicitly listed as possible, rather than being classed as ‘Grossveranstaltungen’ (mass gatherings), which remain banned until the end of August.

The ruling means that tradeshows could run again in principle.

Following China’s first major exhibition taking place in Hunan Province last week, Germany becomes the second of the world’s three biggest markets for the exhibitions industry to take a big step forward towards reopening of tradefair business.

Global association of the exhibition industry UFI, which carried the first news of the German authorities’ decision, 6 May, said any decision to give the go ahead for a show will lie with the respective German Länder state, and will depend on clear regulations for health and safety being in place.

Germany’s AUMA – Association of the German Trade Fair Industry – has already presented the country’s policymakers with proposals for such regulations.

The decision also follows a day after UFI published its global framework for the safe reopening of exhibitions.

The full German government document relating to the decision can be found here.