Vision: 2025 has announced the speaker line-up and conference session details for its Sustainable Event Summit on 19 October.

The event will see Richard Phillips, climate change specialist at Julie’s Bicycle, present Future Festival Tools: a set of free resources for event professionals. Taking place at the Showman’s Show, the summit will also see sustainability specialists discuss the launch of the UK-wide Green Events Code.

Speakers will include Live Nation Entertainment head of sustainability UK and Ireland Victoria Chapman, A Greener Festival director Teresa Moore, Ecolibrium project manager Naomi Lawson and Powerful Thinking chair Tim Benson.

Vision: 2025 steering Group Member Graham Brown said, “I’m excited by the launch of new resources and the range of speakers at this years’ summit. Future Festival Tools and The Green Events Code could be game-changers if we can inspire industry-wide adoption – and given the partners we have present, I am very hopeful we’ll see widespread positive changes next year.

“After the pandemic and the crazy year in the live events sector, where sustainability has not always been a priority, it is important that we now give industry professionals the resources and information to make meaningful carbon reductions in the coming year.”