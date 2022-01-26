Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip, London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher and Wimbledon Championships operations director Michelle Dite are among the many leading event professionals due to speak at the Event Production Show (EPS) 2022 conference.

EPS organiser Mash Media has announced the full line up of speakers for the main stage, Access All Areas, conference sessions that will run from 8-9 March.

The panels will tackle key issues facing the live and outdoor events industry as it prepares for a season that is not only due to be one of the busiest on record but also the most demanding, due to the ongoing impact of Brexit and the pandemic on the supply chain.

Joining Phillip, Brasher and Dite on a panel providing an overview of all the key issues will be Steve Tilley, Ed Sheeran’s long-time UK promoter and director at Kilimanjaro Live.

The ubiquitous need for increased sustainability will be tackled across two panels, presented in partnership with outdoor events environmental action group Vision: 2025. Among the many panellists focusing on the fundamentally important issue will be European Tour championship director Mark Casey, Live Nation head of sustainability UK & Ireland Victoria Chapman, Julie’s Bicycle knowledge and sector intelligence lead Chiara Badiali, AEG Europe COO and chair of LIVE Green John Langford, Powerful Thinking’s Tim Benson, A Greener Festival co-founder Claire O’Neill, Vision: 2025 chair and co-founder of Shambala Festival Chris Johnson, and Music Declares Emergency director of communications Lewis Jamieson.

The second day will see two main stage conference sessions dedicated to supply chain issues. The Supply & Demand session will explore how suppliers and event operators can cope with a shortage of equipment and staff, while Counting The Cost will dig into issues around inflation and the rising cost of materials, services and staff.

Among the speakers on the supply chain sessions will be We Are The Fair CEO Nick Morgan, Ascot head of venue operations Joanna Wales, We Organise Chaos co-director Clare Goodchild, Vision Nine festival director Kevin Moore, Production Services Association chair Dave Keighley, Vision Nine festivals director Kevin Moore, Kilimanjaro Live COO Zac Fox and SC Productions director Sarah Hemsley-Cole.

The Changing Face of Private Security Sector session will be chaired by UK Door Security Association and Night Time Industry Association CEO Michael Kill. Speakers will include Figen Murray OBE, the lead campaigner for Martyn’s Law/Protect Duty.

Association of Independent Festivals CEO Paul Reed will moderate a session dedicated to examining how event organisers can increase onsite safety for women and tackle wider societal issues that impact events, such as crime, touting and intoxication. Speakers include Parklife co-founder and Greater Manchester night time advisor Sacha Lord, End of The Road festival MD Lauren Down and S&C Productions head of partnerships Chris Jammer.

Other subjects examined during the conference will include The Future of Events, a session chaired by TBH Productions creative director Tania Harrison, and Insurance for Events with speakers including Tysers director Tim Thornhill and DHP Family head of risk management Julie Tippins.

Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett said, “To mark the full-scale return of the Event Production Show this year, its organisers have worked tirelessly to create a diverse and informative conference offering that covers all key corners of our vibrant and innovative industry.

“Aside from the main stage conference, EPS will showcase the latest and greatest offerings from event suppliers across all disciplines, while new EPS areas the Fanzone and Event Foundry will provide attendees with further opportunities to gain insights and network.”

Register to attend Event Production Show here.

The full main stage EPS conference lineup is a available here.