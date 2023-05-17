Formula E has announced Jamie Reigle is to cease being its CEO and take on an advisory role for the remainder of the electric motorsport world championship season.

Appointed in 2019, Reigle oversaw the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during the pandemic. In a statement, Formula E said he had built a multi-disciplined executive team and introduced a series of initiatives that underpin its strategic position and ongoing development.

Virgin Media O2 COO Jeff Dodds (pictured) is to take over as Formula E CEO from 5 June. His previous roles include Virgin Media COO, managing director and chief marketing officer. He also spent two years living and working in the Netherlands as CEO of telecoms business Tele2.

Dodds has held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Honda. He sits on the board of the disability equality organisation, The Valuable 500, and is a non-executive director of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said, “I am pleased to welcome Jeff Dodds as CEO ahead of an exciting phase for Formula E as we build upon the success of Season 9. Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders.

“I would like to thank Jamie for his leadership over the last four years and welcome his support over the remainder of the season.”