Promoter Joff Hall has joined Kilimanjaro Live after four years at TEG MJR (formerly The MJR Group), where he programmed live shows and promoted tours for artists including Culture Club, Dream Theater, Blue Oyster Cult, and Joan Collins.

Prior to MJR Hall worked at VMS Live, where he programmed in-house for then clients Manchester Academy (cap. 2,300), Liverpool Olympia (1,960) and Norwich UEA (1,550), working with the likes of Gary Numan, The Flaming Lips, Garbage, The Fratellis and Soul II Soul.

Hall also worked on the company’s outdoor projects, working with artist including The Human League, Will Young, Texas, Kaiser Chiefs and Primal Scream.

Hall said, “I am excited to be joining Kilimanjaro and working with Stuart [Galbraith], Zac [Fox], San [Phillips] and the rest of the team. This is a company that has such a wealth of experience and knowledge within it and of course a great reputation within the industry. I am honoured to have this opportunity to join them.”

Kilimanjaro Live CEO Stuart Galbraith said “It’s been a very difficult time for the live music industry but we at Kili are strongly focused on a positive future. We jumped at the chance to bring Joff onto our team as the breadth of his experience and his good standing reputationally will further bolster our incredible promoting team.”