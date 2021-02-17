The Association of Independent Promoters (AIP) is to host a Promoter Masterclass featuring Kilimanjaro Live director Steve Tilley and Rockfeedback Concerts head of booking Dan Monsell.

Chaired by AIP executive chair John Rostron (pictured), the masterclass is being staged in partnership with Atom Promotions with support from Arts Council England. Its organisers said the initiative aims to support independent promoters and freelance workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under discussion will be topics including what can be done to ensure the live music industry bounces back stronger, and what concert promoters can do to help build consumer confidence.

The Returning To Live masterclass will take place live via Zoom and Facebook on 26 February at 11am. Register here.